BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Animal shelters and rescues across the state are overwhelmed with the number of abandoned or surrendered pets coming through their doors.

They’re now putting the call out for help, as they’re hitting max capacity.

“We’ve been receiving upwards of 50 calls a day,” said Laura Burban, the director of the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter. “They vary from telephone calls, to emails, to private messages, to people just texting.”

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford has about 100 animals in its care ,ranging from cats to kittens, dogs to puppies, and other critters. Burban said the shelter has seen an increase in the number of people who need to rehome pets, or who find stray and abandoned animals.

“We knew with the uptick of the pandemic, with the number of the adoptions, we knew there would be a downturn as well,” she said. “We hear every reason why people have to give them up. Everything from — my daughter bought it and she’s going back to school, I’m moving, I’m having a baby. The list goes on and on.”

This is something shelters statewide are experiencing. Foster and Forever Pet Rescue in Naugatuck has about 80 cats and kittens in foster care. The Meriden Humane Society is helping about 130 animals.

“It’s really reached the point of a crisis,” said Karen Annis, the president of the board of directors for the Meriden Humane Society. “A lot of veterinarians and spay and neuter clinics have had a bit of a staffing crisis themselves, and that’s resulted in fewer appointments for spay and neuters.”

For those working on the ground, they see how many animals end up on the streets.

“Even with an army, we just can’t get a handle on it,” said Stacy Attenberg, an independent rescuer. “The shelters and rescues locally can’t keep up with the volumes of animals that are being displaced. Nine out of the 10 cats I’m trapping now are friendly, abandoned, dumped cats. Most of them are injured or sick, and skin-and-bones because they don’t know how to survive outside.”

Animal rescue organizations now all pleading with the public for help, donations and to think carefully before they adopt, as it’s a years-long commitment.

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter has resources in place to help people keep their pets.