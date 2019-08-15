Connecticut Big Three Ball Out concert to kick off Thursday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A much-anticipated concert scheduled for earlier this month has been rescheduled for Thursday, August 15th.

Elm City officials had to reschedule the concert which usually follows the Annual Connecticut Big Three Ball Out due to safety concerns.

As promised, New Haven’s own Troy Taylor along with PnB Rock and others will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

Tickets to the show are free!