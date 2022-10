NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long hiatus, the Connecticut Black Expo is coming back to New Haven.

This year’s expo is themed action driving black excellence and will highlight dozens of Black business owners, corporate sponsors, and musical performers.

The Connecticut Black Expo takes place on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center, located at 480 Sherman Parkway in New Haven.

Click here for ticket information.