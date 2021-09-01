Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance to hold 8th Annual Brainstormin’ event at Stony Creek Brewery

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Raise a glass and help a worthy cause.

The 8th Annual Brainstormin’ event at Stony Creek Brewery is Thursday night.

All of the money raised helps the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance, which supports patients and caregivers
as they cope with a brain tumor diagnosis.

About 200 people are expected to come sip some brews, listen to live music and connect.

“But just to get to know others that are going through what they’re going through or for caregivers to connect with one another. It’s so powerful,” said Christopher Cusano, Executive Director of the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance.

You can buy tickets right now here and they'll also be available at the door.

