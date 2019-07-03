Connecticut bridge carrying I-95 to glow red, white and blue

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The bridge that carries Interstate 95 over the Quinnipiac River in New Haven will be lit in red, white and blue on Wednesday and Thursday nights to mark the Fourth of July.

Beacons that project light up to six miles into the night sky will be lit both nights until 1 a.m. on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge, which is known to residents as the Q Bridge.

The bridge has been illuminated in the same way in the past in honor of holidays including July Fourth and Veterans Day.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says he encourages everyone to come together to celebrate the birth of the country and honor the people who have fought on its behalf.