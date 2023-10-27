Waterbury, Conn. (WTNH) — Some parents may not realize it but Connecticut Children’s has a location in Waterbury inside Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Eleven-year-old Jada Moore of Waterbury suffered from sickle cell disease as a child. Her pain episodes brought her to Connecticut Children’s in Waterbury on a regular basis where she received care and relief.

“She would cry, she would scream, she would hunch over and it would happen in a matter of seconds,” Chante Moore said.

Jada Moore is treated.

Chante wants other Waterbury parents to know about this location.

“There is a pediatric E.R. in Waterbury and these nurses are amazing,” she said.

Dr. Karl Hellstrand is one of the Emergency Room Pediatric Doctors at the Waterbury Connecticut Children’s location. He likes serving families in a neighborhood community hospital.

“Being able to potentially admit these families, these kids and families right here close to home is really special,” Dr. Hellstrand said.

Connecticut Children’s Dr. Marta Neubauer oversees this children’s hospital with 12 beds inside Saint Mary’s Hospital.

“It has its own wing in the emergency room that is focused on pediatrics,” Dr. Neubauer said.

Dr. Neubauer said families are relieved to find out Connecticut Children’s has a location in Waterbury.

“They’re just grateful to be able to stay close to home, see their child improve, and be able to go home and thrive,” she said.

There are times when children have to be transported to Connecticut Children’s main location in Hartford.