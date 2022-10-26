NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is spending millions of federal dollars to identify and replace lead pipes, with more efforts in the works.

“There are many water systems that are already applying to get funding to be able to help switch out those service lines and be able to put in safer lines in place,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

Lead is considered the “silent enemy” in homes, and any exposure can be harmful– especially for young children.

Those threats can be in paint and dust, but Juthani said there are ways to lower the risks.

“When you come home, take your shoes off, make sure you don’t have particles going through your apartment,” Juthani said. “If you live in an older establishment and you have chipping paint, making sure that gets sanded down or potentially painted over.”

Wednesday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced a $4 million federal grant to clean up dangerous lead in homes.

“This is about figuring out where you’ve got a threat to kids’ health, and then protecting those kids against it,” he said.