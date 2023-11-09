SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A correction officer turned himself in on Tuesday after a use-of-force investigation, according to Connecticut State Police.

Anthony Marlak was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 27, according to the Connecticut Department of Correction. The department told News 8 it would not comment on the arrest due to the ongoing investigation. Connecticut’s correctional staff union also said it would not comment on the arrest.

Marlak, who joined the department in July 2008, works at the Garner Correctional Institution.

He turned himself in to Troop A in Southbury for an active arrest warrant for a third-degree assault charge. He has been released on a $20,000 bond.

Connecticut State Police have not released further details about the investigation.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21.