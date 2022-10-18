NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man found not guilty of murder by insanity will not be able to leave psychiatric care six years early, according to a decision published Tuesday from the Connecticut Appellate Court.

Vincent Ardizzone, who killed his father in 1991, had appealed to the state court after the Connecticut Psychiatric Security Review Board denied his request to be discharged. The appellate court has upheld that decision due to evidence that he “would constitute a danger to himself or others,” according to the ruling.

That evidence includes testimony from medical professionals, his history of breaking rules and the prediction that he wouldn’t follow his treatment plan if released from care. Other witnesses told the court that he willingly accepted his treatment and knew the importance of taking his medication.

In January 2020 an updated report showed that he was considered clinically stable and had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The court, however, wrote that it found the other testimony “more compelling.”

The case was argued in February and initially brought in the Ansonia-Milford judicial district.

Ardizzone argued that “there is no evidence in the record to support the court’s finding that he suffered from a qualifying mental illness that caused him to be a danger to himself or others,” according to the ruling.

He killed his father in November 1991 because Ardizzone believed his father was sexually assaulting a child, according to court records. He was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in 1993, and ordered to be committed for 35 years. He had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was experiencing psychotic symptoms, was abusing alcohol and not following treatment. He was set to be released in 2028.

He was initially housed in a maximum security facility. Over the next few decades, he oscillated between facilities that have different levels of restrictions. He has gone through periods of taking medication and being compliant with treatment, to denying that he had schizophrenia, experiencing psychosis, breaking rules, denying that he had committed a crime and having “sexual improprieties.”

According to court records, he has made harassing phone calls to a romantic partner, racked up thousands of dollars in debt and had gambling, tobacco use and alcohol use disorders.