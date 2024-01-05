NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– With the start of 2024, many are heading to the gym to focus on their fitness.

Gym memberships usually spike in January, as people start their New Year’s resolutions.

Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) has some important reminders for anyone signing up for a local gym or health club.

Officials urge residents to know their rights when signing a contract or agreement.

“We’d never discourage someone from making a healthy change in their life, but we do urge consumers to do their research, understand their rights and what should be included in a health club contract, and consider what is realistic for their budget and their schedule prior to making an expensive commitment,” Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli said.

He also adds that people should:

Do their research, look at reviews and ask current customers about their experience.

Schedule a visit at the gym, take a tour and see the facility.

Review the contract or agreement. Connecticut law requires health clubs to have contracts in writing.

“It’s just a good reminder to consumers not to be pressured into a contract,” said Kaitlyn Krasselt, the communications director at the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. “There’s a lot of deals flying around right now.”

Health club contracts can be offered for as long as two years, but not longer. Any club offering contracts longer than one year must also offer a one-year contract.

Health club contracts cannot auto renew. The only exception is after a one-month period.

For example, if you sign up for a one-month trial period this month, your contract may auto renew for the rest of the year at the end of that period.

“In the state of Connecticut, you have a three day right to cancel for any contract, not just health clubs, it can be anything,” Krasselt said.

The DCP says it received 41 complaints about health clubs in 2023, mostly related to billing issues.

If you have an issue, email the DCP: dcp.complaints@ct.gov.

Or visit https://portal.ct.gov/DCP/Complaint-Center/Complaint-Forms-and-Procedures