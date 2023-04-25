PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of experts in emergency management gathered Tuesday in a Prospect banquet facility to discuss public safety and see the latest in technology.

Members of federal, state, and local agencies participated in the Connecticut Emergency Management Symposium. It’s a day dedicated to keeping you safe and those who are keeping you safe, from keeping them visible to breathing to communicating with the public.

One of the significant challenges to public safety these days is things with batteries catching fire. Safeware is highlighting its Cellblock system for containing those fires.

“It’s the small electrical batteries, and then what this can do is, you put this on top of the battery and encase it, it will stop the gas and fire from emitting,” Robert Hamilton, senior sales manager at Safeware, said.

While the trade show goes on in one room, another room is full of emergency managers talking and learning about all the threats facing Connecticut and how they all changed during the pandemic.

“The increase in cyber security, planning for migrants from the southern border,” Connecticut Emergency Management Director William Turner told the crowd. “We’ve been dealing with the pandemic, as mentioned, the avian flu, election security. The list continues to grow and grow.”

One thing about emergency managers is that they have not always known a lot about public health. Then, about three years ago, the most significant emergency we’ve had in decades was a public health emergency.

Jonathan Greene was the keynote speaker. He is from Portland and now serves as deputy assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He knows public health but also has to manage emergencies. At the height of the pandemic, the federal government struggled to find the PPE and ventilators hospitals needed.

“Emergency managers in this country have lived public health problems for the last three years,” Greene said. “What are emergency managers good at? One of the things they’re good at is bringing order to chaos, and it was a chaotic event. They’re also good at logistics.”

They have now had to learn public health logistics, a trend he sees continuing.