NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Russian forces invaded Ukraine from three sides, and have now marched almost all the way to the Capital. Families in Connecticut are sharing their stories of how loved ones in Ukraine are surviving the invasion.

In Ukrainian churches across Connecticut, they sang and prayed for the safety of soldiers and loved ones back in Europe.



“Their local airport was blown up, and the fuel depot in the region was blown up,” Myron Melnyk, director of the Ukrainian Studies School at St. Michael’s Church in New Haven, said.



Melnyk has relatives in several parts of Ukraine, including in Kyiv. Those relatives thought about moving.



“Where they have family property and where their kids live in western Ukraine, which is somewhat more secure right now,” Melnyk explained. “They are refusing to leave because they say they want to be with their

friends.”



Vladimir Putin claims Ukraine is part of Russia. While Ukraine has been controlled by Russia under Peter the Great and the Soviet Union, Melnyk says they are very different cultures. They do not hate each other, though.



“They’re different, but they’re brothers, they have a relationship,” said Melnyk. “They speak Russian, they speak Ukrainian interchangeably, and so there is no ill will among the population.”



Melnyk says both Ukraine and the United States made mistakes that led up to this point. Ukraine, by deciding not to join NATO when it broke away from Russia 30 years ago. The United States, by not giving

Ukraine the defensive weapons it asked for to try to prevent aggression like this.



“There are no air defenses in Ukraine. they have no anti-rocket capability,” said Melnyk. “They have no anti-aircraft capability, or very limited anti-aircraft capability.”



He sees the capital falling within days, then Russia decapitating the government.



“A week or two, at most, before a new government is put in place, and that government will be very pliable,” explained Melnyk.



Then, he worries, Ukraine may be just like it was when it was part of the Soviet Union.