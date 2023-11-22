NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been 60 years since Lee Harvey Oswald shot and killed President John. F. Kennedy, but it’s a day that still lingers in Connecticut leaders’ memories.

Gov. Ned Lamont, who was 9 years old at the time, said he remembers it like it was yesterday.

“I think it was a Friday afternoon,” he said. “I was doing a little homework, believe it or not, and my mom came in with tears in her eyes. And I never seen my mom crying before. And, at my age, that was resonant.”

How was the assassination covered in media at the time?

Dick Bertel, the late anchor on WTIC radio in Hartford, remembered that day.

“One of the newsmen dashed out and ran to Studio D, which was on air,” Bertel said in an interview with News 8 earlier this year. “He had a one-line bulletin that said ‘Shots have been fired in Dealey Plaza.’ Something of that nature. That was the extent of it.”

While many conspiracy theories have swirled surrounding the events of that day, the FBI has concluded that Oswald, a former Marine, acted alone. Oswald was killed two days later by Jack Ruby.

However, former Yale professor Josiah Thompson disputes that narrative in his book “Last Second in Dallas.”

Thompson told NewsNation that the evidence he’s gathered proves the shot was fired from the grassy knoll — part of conspiracy theory that the government conspired to kill the president.

“Well, if the government wanted to reinvestigate the case, they would end up with the scenario I’ve ended up with after 60 years of being with this case,” Thompson said. “This scenario works.”