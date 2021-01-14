Connecticut Food Bank, Masonicare team up for food drive in Wallingford this weekend

New Haven

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Food Bank is teaming up with Masonicare for a food drive in Wallingford this weekend and News 8’s Sarah Cody is the emcee!

A Masonicare shuttle will be at the East Center Market Jan. 16 and 17 from 10 am to 2 pm. The goal is to fill the shuttle. Everything collected will go to the Connecticut Food Bank.

“There’s people with food insecurities year round. A lot of food drives are at the holidays but once the holidays are over people are still suffering from food insecurity,” Audrey Grove, Director of Community Services at Masonicare.

They are asking people to avoid donating anything in a glass container.

