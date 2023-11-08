ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A fugitive wanted out of Connecticut for a violent home invasion was arrested on Tuesday in Wisconsin, according to police.

Two Orange police detectives traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this week to arrest 36-year-old Jonathan Ortiz, a former Bridgeport resident.

Ortiz was wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in June 2020 and for allegedly burglarizing the same home in May 2020.

According to police, Ortiz fled Connecticut after the home invasion. An Orange police detective petitioned the court to approve extradition on the arrest warrant for the violent crimes after learning Ortiz had no intention of returning to Connecticut.

Mugshot of Jonathan Ortiz. (SOURCE: Orange Police Department)

The court agreed and two Orange detectives then traveled to Wisconsin to arrest Ortiz. The officers surprised Ortiz but he was aware of the warrant and surrendered without incident, officials said.

After arriving back in Orange, Ortiz was charged with home invasion, third-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, assault of an elderly or disabled person and fifth-degree larceny.

Ortiz was held on a $75,000 bond and was arraigned on Tuesday in Derby court.