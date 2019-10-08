Connecticut health officials, politicians to bring awareness of dangers of PFAS

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Health officials and some of our elected leaders will be gathering in North Haven on Tuesday to highlight the dangers of PFAS.

PFAS is a chemical found in firefighting foam, but small amounts are also used in food packaging. Some leaked into the Farmington River back in June and then again last week when firefighters used that foam to put out the fire from the deadly plane crash at Bradley.

PFAS is short for Perfluoroalkyls, and it’s a chemical used in all sorts of way including Teflon, Scotchgarde, and those firefighting foams. The Food and Drug Administration also allows 62 types of these chemicals to be used in food packaging, and that’s what is bringing Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and health officials out here to the Quinnipiac Valley Health District Wednesday morning.

According to the CDC, exposure to certain types of PFAS can cause serious health conditions, including increased risks of cancer; effects on the growth, learning and behavior of infants and children; lower pregnancy rates; interference with human body hormones; increased cholesterol levels; and immune system issues.

The congresswoman did not say what she would like to see done about the PFAS in her press release, just that she wants to highlight the issue. So hopefully we’ll learn more about that coming up at the press conference at 10 a.m.