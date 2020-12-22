Connecticut Hospice in Branford begins vaccinating workers against COVID-19

New Haven

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a big day at Connecticut Hospice in Branford on Tuesday- they started vaccinating workers against COVID-19.

First employees at the facility were given doses of the Moderna vaccine, officials say. The clinical staff, which includes everybody at the bedside of hospice patients, are the ones being prioritized for the vaccine. That is more than 150 workers — mostly nurses.

“The more we can protect our staff, the more that we can engage with patients, the more we can have families come along,” says Dr. Joe Sacco, Chief Medical Officer, Connecticut Hospice. “It’s a red-letter day for us, and I am so happy and humbled and grateful and enthusiastic.”

The employees have to get a second dose in a few weeks.

