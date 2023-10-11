WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Lottery officially cut the ribbon on its new home on Wednesday in Wallingford.

The new Connecticut Lottery Corporation Headquarters and Claims Center is located on Sterling Drive. Previously, the headquarters were in Rocky Hill.

According to company officials, the move from Rocky Hill to Wallingford was in the works for two years.

Wednesday’s gathering also marked the first company meeting held inside the new building.

Gov. Ned Lamont came to the ceremony, along with various state senators, the Wallingford Department of Economic Development, the Quinnipiac Chamber of Commerce and more.

“It represents about $400 million a year to the state of Connecticut, and that’s money that’s going to social services and help folks in need and take care of the basics of what your government is doing,” Lamont said.