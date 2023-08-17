WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC) has announced that they are moving their headquarters and claims center from Rocky Hill to Wallingford.

According to a press release, the new facility will be located at 15 Sterling Dr. and in-person claims at the new location are expected to begin the week of Aug. 28.

The last day for in-person claims at the current office in Rocky Hill will be on Aug. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. While the office is closed for the transition, people that do have prizes to claim can do the following:

Prizes up to $599 can be claimed in person at CT Lottery retailers or by mail

Prizes up to $5,000 can be claimed in person at High-Tier Claim Centers or by mail

Prizes of $5,001 to $49,999 can be claimed by mail or may be held until the new Wallingford headquarters opens

Prizes $50,000 or above must be held until the Wallingford headquarters opens

Any claims that are being mailed can send it to the new Wallingford address beginning Aug. 21.

For more information about the new headquarters, visit the CT Lottery website.