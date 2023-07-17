HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut man faces multiple charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A criminal complaint filed on July 12 in Washington, D.C., alleges Richard Markey, 38, of Wolcott, climbed on top of other rioters, holding what appears to be a police baton, in an attempt to breach the police line, blocking an entrance to the U.S. Capitol building.

According to the complaint, video footage shows Markey pushing himself toward the police line, raising the baton, and striking members of law enforcement in the face and head. He then loses the baton but swings at police with his fists.

Markey then begins to pull at and kick a police shield from an officer, the complaint states. When an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department attempted to stop him using a wooden pole, Markey allegedly pulled it away from the officer and used it to strike at police. Court documents state that Markey struck at police with such force that the wooden pole snapped.

Markey was arrested in Wolcott and appeared in court Monday in Hartford. He was released on a $100,000 bond.

He is charged with assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds; obstructing or impeding passage within or through a Capitol building or grounds, and violent conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.