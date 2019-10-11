Connecticut man gets 12 years for drunken driving crash

New Haven

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man will serve 12 years in prison for killing a Seymour resident in a 2017 drunken driving crash.

Forty-seven-year-old Robert Kryzkij plead guilty on July 25 to first-degree manslaughter, engaging police in pursuit and admitted to violated prior probationary terms.

Authorities say Kryzkij rear-ended a vehicle, fled the scene and drove into the opposite lane before colliding head-on with Phillip Hunt.

Related: Driver that caused fatal West Haven crash was fleeing from Orange police

The Connecticut Post reports the plea deal calls for a 20-year prison term to be suspended after Kryzkij serves 12 years.

The brother of the victim, Jim Hunt, says he hopes the outcome will serve as an example for law enforcement to punish repeat offenders more harshly. Kryzkij has two prior drunken driving convictions.

