WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. Discretion is advised.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released its preliminary report and body camera footage of Monday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Wallingford.

According to the report, Officers Gordon McCaskill and Robert Bellucci responded to a 911 call about a man who shot himself inside his home on North Airline Road at 2:37 a.m. The report said the officers spoke with a woman who said Donald Passmore, 62, shot himself in their bedroom.

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The inspector general’s office said McCaskill and Bellucci entered the house, announced that they were police officers and asked, “Where’s the gun?”

Passmore spoke to them from the bedroom, and they went to the bedroom door, where Passmore was lying on the bed. According to the report, the officers spoke to Passmore for about nine minutes.

They asked Passmore to place his hands in the air and instructed him repeatedly not to touch

the gun. At 2:54 a.m., the officers said, “Don’t touch the gun!” and “Put your right hand up!”

Approximately 10 rounds were then fired at Passmore, the report said, and officers found a .22 caliber revolver on the bed.

Passmore was taken to MidState Medical Center in Meriden, where he was pronounced dead.

The chief medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide caused by gunshot

wounds to his torso. The toxicological report is not yet available.

The Connecticut Office of Inspector General, Department of Emergency Services and Public

Protection, Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the Wallingford

Police Department are still investigating.