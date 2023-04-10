NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Community Action Agency of New Haven, a non-profit and social service agency partnered with several organizations to bring awareness to Black Maternal Health Week on Monday.

Five organizations across the state came together to raise awareness of Black Maternal Health Week. Advocates want to increase the number of state-recognized breastfeeding-friendly worksites. There are currently only 67 breastfeeding-friendly worksites in Connecticut.

The initiative is hoping to help advocate for Black mothers and babies. According to the CDC, Black mothers and infants have a higher mortality rate and also have a lower rate of breastfeeding compared to white babies.



Breastfeeding has been proven to help infants’ immune systems and also reduces risks of asthma, obesity and diabetes.

Hartford HealthCare to screen film that discusses maternal health gap in Black women



The call of action is to encourage 99 more employers to join the breastfeeding-friendly worksite list.

“Women need to know this is a right that they have and that there are other women like us in organizations that are supporting them making sure that they have this right so they can go back to work they can take care of their children so I think this is one of the reasons why we do that but it’s for all women but it impacts Black women unfortunately disproportionately,” said Toni Hard, president of the Links in New Haven.