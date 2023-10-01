BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 120 realtors took to Branford pickleball courts on Sunday to honor the daughter of one of their own.

Meghan Raveis, a philanthropist and daughter-in-law of Connecticut real estate broker Bill Raveis, was hit and killed by a car in June while walking in her neighborhood.

“She did a lot of charitable work, she ran the Raveis charity fund, she did other charitable work in her community,” said Bill Mooney, the co-chairman of the tournament held in her honor. “We really wanted to do something to keep her memory going and keep the work she did going.”

The tournament, held at Foote Park in Branford, raised money for a cancer research fund.

It hoped to raise $4,000.