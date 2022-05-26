EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Think about the great tandems in life. Bonnie had Clyde, salt has pepper and peanut butter has jelly. What would New Haven style pizza be without Foxon Park soda?

“I love all the flavors actually… It’s just… supporting your local business of Foxon Park. And pizza and beer go great together,” said Dan Onofrio, who News 8 caught up with enjoying a Cherry Foxon Park soda at John and Maria’s in East Haven.

The great ones stand the test of time. Earlier this month, Foxon Park celebrated its 100th anniversary.

“My wife’s great grandfather, Matteo Naclerio, was an Italian immigrant,” said Jay Brancati, Foxon Park’s COO. “Came over here, bought this land, it was all land at the time. And started spring water, in glass bottles, delivering to houses.”

News 8’s Rich Coppola has been a customer of Foxon Park for more than half of its 100 years. He grew up two and a half miles from their factory in the Foxon section of East Haven. Half a century ago, it was kind of their little secret.

The secret has been out for quite some time now.

“It was typically a pizza place. You go in, you have pizza, you have Foxon Park,” Brancati said. “Over the last couple of years, its gown into supermarkets. I mean, they’re in Stop & Shops, Big Ys, ShopRites. Many independent, IGA’s.”

They are everywhere in Connecticut, but now their product is also sold in New York, Massachusetts, Maryland and as far away as Florida.

Still, it will always be connected with all of the great pizza joints, from the holy trinity of New Haven pizza, and places like Mangia Apizza in North Haven and John and Maria’s in East Haven.

“We spend a lot of time here making the soda and when people appreciate it, it just makes it that much more special,” Brancati said.