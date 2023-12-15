BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you noticed any fast speeders on the highway in Connecticut?

A local woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly driving 125 mph on Interstate 95 in the state.

News 8 went on a ride along with state police on Friday where we learned dangerously high speeds are more common than you would think.

State police said they routinely see speeds over 100 mph an hour three to four times per shift.

Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Garreth Ollivierre and the News 8 crew responded to a crash on Route 8 Northbound in Bethany on Friday night.

Ollivierre said one of the hardest high-speed crashes to respond to is one with a baby on board.

“The baby didn’t ask for that, the baby couldn’t tell you to slow down. And seeing a deceased baby or a child seat get thrown out of a motor vehicle and it’s in the middle of the road, with a kid in it, that’s rough,” Ollivierre said.

Ollivierre said the woman accused of driving 125 mph on I-95 weaved in and out of traffic while driving a BMW – something he says can go wrong in a hurry.

“It’s all about the motor vehicle, is it capable of going that fast? Is it capable of executing an invasive maneuver at a high rate of speed? A lot of factors going into play,” he said.

Ollivierre said even in his cruiser, drivers will blow past him at more than 100 miles an hour and state police have their ways of safely making the stop.

“So I don’t want to give away any secrets, but the element of surprise works very well for us state troopers,” he said.

State police say if you see someone fly past you on the highway at a high rate of speed to call 911 right away.