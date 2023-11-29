MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police honored troopers on Wednesday at the Meriden State Police Training Academy, celebrating emergency personnel and civilians who have gone above and beyond in public protection.

In 2020, state trooper Sgt. John Acampora was called to New Fairfield to help rescue a 16-month-old who was having a seizure and stopped breathing. The mother placed the baby in the trooper’s arms and he immediately administered CPR. The child survived.

“We look at it as being thankful that the situation ended and played out as it did, and it could have been a complete 180 and turned out absolutely different,” Acampora said.

Emergency dispatchers Kassidy Philpott and Melissa Colon were monitoring traffic cameras one day and noticed a woman who seemed like she was going to potentially harm herself.

Colon said her biggest priority when she saw the woman was to “send someone as quickly as we could and try to get her to safety.”

The woman jumped from a highway bridge into the water 70 feet below. Because of the dispatchers’ attentive eye and quick action to notify authorities, state police said that troops were able to coordinate with a nearby marina and save the woman’s life.

When asked how she feels about saving the woman’s life, Philpott said “I don’t think there’s really any words to put it into…it’s heartwarming.”

State officials were also in attendance to honor first responders, who were recognized for everything from getting hundreds of thousands of dollar worth of drugs off the streets, and risking their own life to save elderly people trapped inside a burning house.

“Not all the training in the world can necessarily tell you how to handle a situation like that, and you handled that situation and saved lives,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Other state leaders also applauded the first responders.

“There are heroes in this room,” said newly appointed state public safety commissioner Ronnell Higgins. “I had an opportunity to read about the heroism, the work, the commitment that each one of them displayed and today we came together to celebrate them.”

Higgins said there is a need across the state for more first responders.

“We’re hiring,” he said.