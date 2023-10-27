NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are investigating a Naugatuck police officer for their use of force during an arrest earlier this month, authorities said on Friday night.

During an arrest for a robbery suspect on Oct. 14, a Naugatuck police officer deployed their taser three times, according to officials.

Police said there were no injuries reported after the incident.

The Naugatuck Police Department said after a supervisory review concerns were raised over the use of the taser. The issue was then brought forward to the Waterbury State’s Attorney.

The Waterbury State’s Attorney immediately referred the matter to Connecticut State Police for possible criminal charges against the officer.

The names of the officer and suspect are not being released at this time.

The Waterbury State’s Attorney’s Office intends to release footage of the incident at the earliest possible time, officials said.