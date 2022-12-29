MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police will have more troopers on the road this weekend to crack down on drunk driving.

“We want people to come and go, have a fun time with their family and friends, but do it safely,” said Sgt. Christine Jeltema with the Connecticut State Police.

It’s a message that’s easy for the community to get behind.

Thursday, people gathered at the Meriden Green to encourage safe driving in the 13th Annual White-Out Walk.

The Soto family carried a sign that said “Drive safe, please,” and had an “x” over a bottle of alcohol.

“We want to make sure everyone is safe and healthy this week,” Amaliah Soto said.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, someone in the U.S. is injured in a drunk driving crash every 90 seconds.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, it’s a message that’s especially crucial.

The state’s roving patrols will specifically be looking for drivers who are under the influence, and will also be cracking down on reckless driving. DUI checkpoints will be set up, as well.

Jeltema suggests calling 911 if you suspect that someone is driving while under the influence.

“We rely heavily on the public to be our partner in safety for the roadway,” she said.

She encourages to utilize ridesharing programs or establish a designated driver.

“If someone’s driving under the influence, there is a high potential that they can injure themselves, but they can potentially kill someone else, or a family,” Jeltema said.