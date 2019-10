NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Tennis Center in New Haven won’t just be for tennis anymore.

The Tennis Center was the home of the Connecticut Open from 1998-2018, before the Women’s Tennis Association moved the Open’s home to China.

According to the New Haven Register, the site will now be leased for concerts and comedy acts.

This, after the city’s Plan Commission approved lease and parking amendments this week

The new events will likely begin in May.