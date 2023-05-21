NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The 26th annual Connecticut Walk for Autism brought the community together on Sunday to raise awareness of available resources.

The event was held at Quinnipiac’s North Haven campus and included News 8’s Sarah Cody.

Put on by Autism Services and Resources Connecticut, also known as ASRC, and the Clifford Beers Community Care Center, the walk provided information and support.

There were awards for best team spirit and best wagon — and winning artwork from this year will be on next year’s t-shirt.

“So, there’s a lot of fun — easy fun — and craziness that goes on,” said Julie Hipp, the board president of ASRC.

All of the funds raised during the walk support Connecticut residents with autism.