CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Many Connecticut families are feeling the direct impact of the war in Israel following a major surprise attack by Hamas.

Judy Kopman-Fried is from Cheshire but has family members who live in Israel. Her nephew, his wife and their 2-year-old son were visiting relatives over the weekend when Hamas launched their unprecedented attack.

“Every night, I am texting with him to make sure he is safe,” Kopman-Fried told News 8. “I heard last night they hit another apartment building in Ashkelon, and it was the middle of the night. I texted him, and I said, ‘I’m sorry if I woke you up.’ And they are saying, ‘We never sleep, so don’t worry because we are in the bomb shelter.'”

She said her family cannot leave yet as their flights have been canceled. Kopman-Fried also expects her relatives in Jerusalem to be called into the military to fight in the war.