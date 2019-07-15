Connecticut youth getting a taste of FBI training in Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut kids are spending this week getting a taste of training for the FBI. It’s called the Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy.

These kids spend the entire week at Yale and learn from FBI agents and Yale University Police. It’s the fourth year for the camp and it’s actually being replicated in other states around the country.

The FBI New Haven Assistant Special Agent in charge welcomed the 15 boys and 15 girls, many are laser focused on this career path like Marcus Payne.

“In college, I wanted to study psychology because my whole idea is to solve a case you have to think like a criminal. So you try to understand what goes on inside a criminal’s mind,” Marcus Payne, Meriden.

“At first I thought, ‘Me in the FBI?’ No way, but later I started to think about how I love to notice people’s behaviors, and try to figure out their motives behind what they’re doing,” Grace Higgins, Middlefield.

The FBI’s motto is fidelity, bravery, integrity, and each student you see there had to prove they fit this through an intense application process. Throughout the week, they’ll get to see first hand how the the FBI works and witness demos from bomb techs, SWAT teams, and even get to hear from Dr. Henry Lee about forensics.

“At the end of this week, I hope to have picked a specialization or just to know if I want to go into this field or not,” Grace says.

“When I grow up I want to be a special agent that works in the crimes against children unit,” Marcus says.

While they dream about their future, know it was an accomplishment just to get in the camp. More than 200 kids applied with an essay and after interviews over the phone and in person, they were selected.

So no matter what they do, these kids are going places.

