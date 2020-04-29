Connecticut’s high-end restaurants adjust to the new business of takeout

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As some restaurants gradually reopen for takeout only, it’s a bigger adjustment for Connecticut’s fine dining.

“This is pretty new us because we never had this before,” said longtime Portofino’s server Alexander Silva. “When people come here on a Saturday night, it’s like they’re at their parents’ house.”

You probably know what it’s like to feel at home at your favorite restaurant. Now, restaurants have a new challenge: bringing fine dining to your home

“It’s like starting a new restaurant right now,” said owner Alphonse DeLucia

They’ve traded wine glasses and white table cloth for gloves, masks and hand sanitizer, and those are just some of the changes Portofino in New Haven has made.

“We adjusted the menu to make it easier to make,” said Alphonse. “We adjusted the prices so people could afford the food.”

When the state shut down dining, he made the decision to close, now staff is ready to come back.

“Now we’re gonna do curbside,” Alphonse said. “Safety’s the main issue. We just have to keep people safe and focus on the curbside.”

Alphonse is eager for the day he can fully open his doors, but for now, he’s doing his best to take care of his business and his staff

“It’s hard for everyone but we just have to adjust,” he said. “We’ve got great employees here.”

Portofino will be open for takeout and curbside pickup Tuesday through Sunday.