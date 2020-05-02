Connecticut’s Muslim community gives back during Ramadan and the pandemic

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s largest mosque is giving out free meals to first responders and people in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims around the world are observing Ramadan, a time of fasting, spiritual reflection and charitable work.

In Connecticut, at Masjid Al-Mustafa, the Islamic American Society of Connecticut (IASC) is giving out grab and go meals to first responders and people in need.

“A lot of families are financially hurt, jobs are not available, there is no income in the family so we the community are large wanted to contribute,” Vice President of IASC, Naveed Khan, said.

The group has partnered with three local restaurants in Waterbury. Volunteers are following tradition and proper social distance guidelines for the drive-thru program.

“Were not allowing anybody to get out of the car,” said Gamal Aly, head of security. “So, you open the trunk, put the meal in the back and drive through.”

It takes less than a minute and families are off with a warm meal

Even the little ones know it’s all for their safety.

“They wear masks for safety and gloves for safety too,” 6-year-old Arisha Islam said.

Ramadan ends on May 23, and the volunteers said they will do this every day from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. until they run out of food.