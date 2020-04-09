Connecticut’s plan for increased coronavirus cases in nursing homes

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Around four dozen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion in Milford. The state says it is partnering with facilities like Golden Hill to do two things: care for those who are just now getting it and those who have been successfully treated in a hospital and need to come back to a nursing home.

Management for Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion came out with a statement Wednesday after close to half the patients tested positive for coronavirus. The center says it was one of the first facilities to ban visitors and take the staff’s temperature every day.

RELATED: Golden Hill nursing home responds to coronavirus outbreak concerns

Despite those efforts, people with loved ones there have called it a “death trap”. The husband of one patient demanded the state bring in a fleet of ambulances and get people out of there, and that is sort of the plan. They are now going to be nursing homes dedicated to positive COVID-19 patients and will be moving them out soon.

“There will be ambulances used. We believe they will be able to use wheelchair vans or vans they have in their own communities to transport people. We want family members and residents involved,” Barbara Cass, State Health Department.

The state is also going to be setting up recovery centers for people who have been treated for COVID-19 in a hospital in Torrington, Meriden, Sharon and Bridgeport. Those facilities represent some 2,000 beds that will help get the elderly out of hospitals and free up those hospital beds for other people.

RELATED: CT DOC moving all inmates who test positive for coronavirus to Northern Correctional Institution