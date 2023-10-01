EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s sled hockey team is back for the new season — and ready for a championship repeat.

The Gaylord Wolfpack was back at the East Haven Veterans Memorial Ice Rink on Sunday for its season opener. The co-ed team, which is made up of players with a range of physical disabilities, took home the national championship in April.

“For them, this is the highlight of their year,” said Corey Podbielski, the team’s coach. “They come out here, they’re itching to play. In the offseason, they want to get on the ice. When the season finally starts, they’re so unbelievably excited. It’s so fun to watch them have this amazing outlet.”

The Wolfpack took on the Northeast Passage Wildcats-Metropolitan.