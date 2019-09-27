Construction accident leaves Field Street closed in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck Police are investigating a report of a blasting accident on a construction site near Route 63.

Police said the blasting accident caused Field Street between Hillside Avenue and Route 63 to close because the blast left several large rocks in the street.

There are no known injuries at this time.

The Fire Department is assisting with the investigation.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.