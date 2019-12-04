Construction causes traffic shifts, on-ramp closures in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As progress on Phase 2 of Downtown Crossing continues, the City of New Haven is announcing traffic pattern changes that will have minor impacts for commuters who enter or exit the downtown New Haven area through the former Route 34 corridor.

The changes will start Dec. 3 and last through the winter.

South Frontage Road entrance ramp to outbound service drive closed

The South Frontage Road entrance ramp (just east of the College Street intersection) onto the outbound service drive leading to I-91 and I-95 access will be permanently closed.

Motorists can access the I-91 and I-95 entrance ramps just half a mile east on South Frontage Road at South Orange Street.

This closure is part of the dismantling of the former Route 34 highway and transition to urban boulevards.

Additional Lane Added on South Frontage Road

In order to accommodate increased traffic traveling on South Frontage Road to the Orange Street I-91/I-95 entrance ramp, an additional lane will be added.

This will increase the total lanes on South Frontage Road between College and Orange Streets, from two to three.

The third lane is being added to accommodate the increased traffic traveling along South Frontage Road to access the highway at South Orange Street.

Traffic shift and two-way traffic on service drives

A large portion of the outbound service drive will be closed for winter construction.

As a result, the inbound service drive will become a two-way road carrying both inbound and outbound traffic.

There will be one lane in each direction. This will impact those commuters who utilize the service drives to and from the tunnels to access parking under 100 College St. and the Air Rights Garage.

The entrance and exit tunnels to the 100 College St. Garage will remain fully operational.