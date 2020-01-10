Construction site reveals long-forgotten New Haven church from 1850s

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven construction site is turning heads as demolition of one historic building reveals another.

The demolition of a former bank on the corner of Orange and Elm streets has revealed another, even older building: a church dating back to the 1850s.

“New Haven’s been building itself over and over and over again,” said New Haven historian Colin Caplan.

It was the original site of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and its decades-forgotten Gothic-style sanctuary made from Portland stone.

“That church was dedicated in 1855, and in the 1920s the leaders realized the congregation was moving,” said Rev. Keri Aubert of St. Thomas Episcopal Church.

Downtown New Haven was becoming less residential and more commercial which brought St. Thomas to Whitney Avenue where the congregation remains today. After that, it became the site of the First Federal Bank.

But why construct a new building around the church instead of knocking it down and starting over? After researching the history of the site, Caplan said the bank used the walls and roof of the old church to save money.

Now both buildings will come down to make way for yet another change — a new Hilton Garden Inn. It’s all part of an ever-evolving city.

“New Haven is a city that changes all the time, some people call it progress, some people call it a shame,” said Caplan. “And I think the whole thing to look at is, this is going to be the 6th building on site here when they build the hotel, and in a lot of ways cities change and we have to at least acknowledge what has been there, and then hopefully get something better.”