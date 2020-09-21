Contracted Waterbury Public Schools bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Public Schools reported Sunday, one of their contracted bus drivers has tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes after two in-person learning students and five virtual learning students were reported to have tested positive Sunday.

The city immediately began contact tracing. The bus company, All Star, informed the district the driver wore a mask at all times when at the bus terminal and while on the bus with students.