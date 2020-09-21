Contracted Waterbury Public Schools bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Public Schools reported Sunday, one of their contracted bus drivers has tested positive for COVID-19.
This comes after two in-person learning students and five virtual learning students were reported to have tested positive Sunday.
The city immediately began contact tracing. The bus company, All Star, informed the district the driver wore a mask at all times when at the bus terminal and while on the bus with students.
On Sunday, Superintendent Verna D. Ruffin was notified by the City of Waterbury Department of Public Health that a contracted Waterbury Public Schools bus driver tested positive for COVID-19. Per the District and All Star Transportation’s established protocols, the city’s Contact Tracing Team was engaged immediately. We have been advised by All Star that the driver wore a mask at all times while at the terminal and while on the bus with students. Each bus was cleaned thoroughly between school runs and at the end of the school day.
The driver has been instructed to remain in self-isolation for 14 days. We assure you that we are taking the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff.– Waterbury Public Schools