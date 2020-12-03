 

Controversial Waterbury Christopher Columbus statue has head reattached after summer incident

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial Christopher Columbus statue in Waterbury has its head back on Thursday.

The head of the statue was decapitated in July and reattached on Wednesday. A New York man is facing charges.

Related: ‘I expected that result’: Waterbury activist not surprised by vote to keep beheaded Columbus statue in front of city hall

Voters decided in a referendum last month to keep the statue where it is in front of city hall. Police are now patrolling it to keep it from being vandalized again.

