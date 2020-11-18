Controversy brews over solar farm in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A solar farm could replace almost thirteen acres of land on Gaylord Mountain and residents are not happy.

Distributed Solar Development, known as DSD, has big plans to build a solar farm and sell that power to Gateway Community College and Southern Connecticut State University.

People who live in the town of Hamden say they are worried about water run-off, deforestation, losing their land and interrupting wildlife if the state gives this project the green light.

Residents say they do not understand why the company is not looking at other sites.

The site is expected to have over 6,000 solar modules that will be surrounded by a 7-foot tall farm fence. People who live near this site say the land is a poor fit for this project.

Kimberly Talmadge, a farm owner, said, “When we buy these properties and pay taxes here in town, this is what we’re paying for. You know we’re paying for the woodlands and for the quiet and we’re paying for this way of life essentially.”

The deadline for a decision on this project is set for Feb. 3 of next year.