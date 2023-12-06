WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A convicted felon was arrested on Tuesday after striking a police cruiser while fleeing during a traffic stop in Waterbury.

According to police, officers arrested Francisco Oganda-Mencia, 22, of Waterbury for allegedly having cocaine and firearm ammunition in his car.

Police said they were patrolling the area of East Main Street at 5:50 p.m. due to recent weapons, narcotics and additional quality of life complaints when they found a parked car with motor vehicle violations.

Mug shot of Francisco Oganda-Mencia (SOURCE: Waterbury Police Department)

Officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop when the vehicle behind the parked car tried to flee the scene. The vehicle struck the Waterbury police car and another parked vehicle, causing the fleeing vehicle to stop due to disabling damage.

Police found 7.3 grams of cocaine and various amounts of firearm ammunition in the vehicle. The 22-year-old is not allowed to possess any ammunition since he is a convicted felon.

Ogando-Mencia was charged with the following charges: criminal possession of ammunition, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, tampering with evidence, interfering with police, disobeying order of an officer, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, failure to display front number plate, failure to have a tinting sticker, unsafe backing, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle and insufficient insurance.