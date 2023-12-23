WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 31-year-old man faces nearly two dozen charges after allegedly firing one round at Waterbury police officers who had responded to a domestic incident Friday night, authorities said.

Waterbury police responded at around 8:15 p.m. to a home on Albion Street for the report of a 911 hang-up that later was determined to be a domestic violence incident that still was in progress.

Officers heard a man, later identified as Jermale Foster, and a woman arguing loudly and learned that he had a gun and was threatening to kill the woman, police said.

When officers tried to enter the home, police said the suspect tried to stop them and pulled out a .40-caliber handgun, firing one round in the direction of one of the officers during a physical confrontation. The bullet missed the officer and struck a wall, according to police.

Jermale Foster (Photo: Waterbury Police Department)

The .40-caliber gun was loaded with 12 rounds of live ammunition in an illegal, high-capacity magazine, police said. Officers also found a .380 caliber firearm, which had a live round in the chamber and six in the magazine, in Foster’s pant pocket. He was also carrying 4.9 grams of cocaine packaged for street-level sale, police said.

The woman involved in the domestic incident with Foster suffered minor injuries before officers arrived, police said. Multiple officers and Foster were treated for minor injuries sustained during the attempts to disarm the suspect.

Foster has a felony 2017 conviction for carrying a pistol without a permit, which prevents him from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo released a statement, saying, “It is important to acknowledge the dangers that communities face when convicted felons such as Foster are released into the streets.”

“I want to commend the heroic actions of our officers who acted swiftly to safely disarm the suspect, ultimately protecting themselves and everyone involved in this dangerous incident,” Spagnolo said.

Foster was charged with nearly two dozen offenses, including three counts of attempted first-degree assault, two counts of illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, two counts of possession of a large-capacity magazine, interfering with a 911 call and two counts of assault on a police officer.

He is being held on $1.5 million and is expected to be arraigned at Superior Court in Waterbury on Tuesday.