WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A convicted felon was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Waterbury.

Officers arrested Carlos Ayala, 49, of Waterbury, who has multiple felony convictions, police said.

According to police, officers responded to Baldwin Street for a call of a gunshot victim in the roadway. Police found a 52-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.

Mug shot of Carlos Ayala (SOURCE: Waterbury Police Department)

Ayala was charged with the following: first-degree assault, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Ayala was also arrested in connection to a narcotics investigation. He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of an assault weapon, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of a large-capacity magazine.

He is being held on a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.