WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old who police say is a known gang member and convicted felon was arrested in Waterbury.

Police said Richard Laramy was arrested Monday. According to police, he was charged with weapons and narcotics violations, served a violation of probation warrant and charged with assault and firearms charges in connection with a recent shooting incident on Fairfax Street.

When Laramy was taken into custody, police said a 9mm handgun with a 30 round extended magazine was recovered.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said that gun is connected to 16 different incidents in the state where it was used in shots fired incidents or shootings.

Laramy has an extensive juvenile and adult criminal history, according to police, with seven juvenile arrests and three adult arrests by the Waterbury Police Department.

According to police, Laramy was placed on adult probation for weapons-related charges as a juvenile back in 2019.

While on probation, an at-home GPS was installed, and police said it was violated numerous times. An ankle GPS monitor was ordered in November of last year, which police said Laramy never retrieved, and a violation of probation warrant was issued last December.

Laramy is currently in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections being held on a $725,000 bond, according to police, based on warrants and charges from Monday’s arrest.