WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A convicted felon is facing multiple firearms charges after being found to be in possession of a ghost gun, various firearms and ammunition during a search warrant on Wednesday, according to police.

The Waterbury Police Department conducted a search warrant of 49-year-old Hipolito Lopez’s apartment on Perkins Avenue in Waterbury alongside the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Taskforce.

During the search warrant execution, officers recovered an illegally manufactured assault rifle (ghost gun), two 9mm handguns, four high-capacity magazines and large amounts of different types of ammunition.

Mugshot of Hipolito Lopez. (SOURCE: Waterbury Police Department)

Lopez is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from possessing firearms and ammunition. According to police, Lopez was previously convicted of firearm and narcotics offenses.

Lopez was arrested and charged with the following offenses: Two counts of criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, criminal possession of a firearm and ammunition, four counts of being in possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of an assault weapon, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, and three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.

Lopez was held on a $2.5 million bond pending court arraignment on Thursday.