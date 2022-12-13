NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man convicted of first-degree sexual assault who didn’t show up for his verdict was also missing for his sentencing Monday, according to an announcement Tuesday from New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr.

Carlos Mejia, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after 11 years served, after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 63-year-old woman in July 2019. His sentence will be followed by 10 years of probation.

He faced up to two decades in prison.

The assault happened after the woman’s apartment failed inspection, according to information presented in court. Her landlord then installed a lockbox so that contractors could repair the damage when she wasn’t home.

The woman woke up when Mejia used the key to enter her apartment, according to information presented in court. He then followed her through the apartment and sexually assaulted her.

Mejia, who was out on a $100,000 bond during the trial, was not in court for the verdict in October. The court has issued a re-arrest order with a $750,000 bond.

Authorities have not released a picture of Mejia, or identified if he had a role in working on the woman’s apartment.