City of New Haven issues heat alert, cooling centers available

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–New Haven Mayor Toni Harp issued an excessive heat alert and has activated its high heat protocol, effective at noon on Wednesday.

As the temperatures start to rise this week, New Haven is also opening up cooling centers to help people beat the heat.

Here is a list of cooling centers in New Haven this week:

Senior centers, open until 4:00 PM:

Atwater Senior Center at 26 Atwater Street

Dixwell / Newhallville Senior Center at 255 Goffe Street (People with wheelchairs will need assistance to help travel up ramp)

East Shore Senior Center at 411 Townsend Avenue

**Senior centers require 24 hour notice for senior meals**

Open to the general public:

New Haven Free Public Library Main Building 133 Elm Street Open Mon-Thurs 10-8, Fri & Sat 10-5



Fair Haven Branch Library 182 Grand Avenue Open Mon & Tues 10-6, Wed & Thurs 12-6, Sat 10-5



Mitchell Branch Library 37 Harrison Street Open Mon 12-8, Tues 12-6, Wed & Thurs 10-6, Sat 10-5



Stetson Branch Library 200 Dixwell Avenue in the Dixwell Plaza Open Mon & Tues 10-6, Wed 12-8, Thurs 12-6, Sat 10-5



Courtland Seymour Wilson Branch Library 303 Washington Avenue Open Mon 12-6, Tues 12-8, Wed & Thurs 10-6, Sat 10-5



City Parks with Splash pads open daily from 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM.

South Genesee Park, located on South Genesee Street

Cedar Hill Playground, located at View Street and Rock Streets

Edgewood Park located, located on the corner of Chapel Street & Ella T. Grasso Blvd

Kensington Street Park, located between Edgewood Ave & Chapel Street (Closed for repairs)

Jocelyn Square Park, located on the corner of Humphrey & East Streets

Ann Street Park, located between Kossuth & West Streets

Trowbridge Square Park, located at Cedar & Portsea Streets

Galvin Park, located at Greenwich Avenue & First Street

Lighthouse Point Park, located at 2 Lighthouse Road

Scantlebury Park, located at Ashmun Street & Bristol Street

Edgewood Park, located at Ella T. Grasso Blvd & Stanley Street

Dover Beach, located on Front Street

Homeless shelters open during the day: